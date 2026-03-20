Jaylon Tyson News: Double-doubles in win
Tyson posted 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 victory over the Bulls.
With Donovan Mitchell (eye) sitting this one out, Tyson moved into the starting lineup and put together an impressive display. It's a role he thrives in, as Tyson has 40 starts to his name this season with 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. However, Tyson was unable to finish the game, suffering a toe injury that forced him to miss the final nine minutes.
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