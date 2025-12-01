Tyson was the leading rebounder during Monday's game and finished as the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer, as he served as the perfect complement to Donovan Mitchell (43 points). Tyson's performance also marked his first double-double of his young career, and he could remain in Cleveland's starting lineup Wednesday against the Trail Blazers if one or both of Jarrett Allen (finger) and Darius Garland (rest) are not cleared to play. As a starter, Tyson is averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.8 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over 27.9 minutes per game.