Jaylon Tyson News: In starting lineup Sunday
Tyson is in Cleveland's starting lineup against Indiana on Sunday.
Tyson will make his third start of the season Sunday because the Cavaliers are resting their top rotational players. He hasn't been a regular part of the rotation this season, though he did play 22 minutes in Friday's win over the Knicks and finished with seven points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
