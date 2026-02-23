Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson News: Limited run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Tyson notched seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City.

Tyson's minutes continue to trend in the wrong direction at the worst possible time in fantasy hoops. Over his last four games, he's seeing 19.1 minutes per contest with 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers. He's a drop candidate unless an injury in Cleveland opens things up.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
