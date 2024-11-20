Jaylon Tyson News: Making first career start

Tyson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

The Cavaliers are thin in terms of their wing depth and will give the rookie the first start of his career. Tyson will play alongside Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The rookie out of California only averages 4.3 minutes per game in six outings this season, but he's bound to experience an uptick in his minutes in this contest.