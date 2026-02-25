Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson News: Moves into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 10:03pm

Tyson is in Cleveland's starting lineup against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are rolling out a new-look starting five Wednesday due to the absences of Evan Mobley (foot), James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin). Tyson started in 14 consecutive games between Jan. 14 and Feb. 11, and over that span he averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 threes over 29.8 minutes per game.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
