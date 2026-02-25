Jaylon Tyson News: Moves into starting lineup

Tyson is in Cleveland's starting lineup against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are rolling out a new-look starting five Wednesday due to the absences of Evan Mobley (foot), James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin). Tyson started in 14 consecutive games between Jan. 14 and Feb. 11, and over that span he averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 threes over 29.8 minutes per game.