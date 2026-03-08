Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Tyson is not in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Celtics on Sunday.

Tyson was cleared to play Sunday after popping up on the injury report as questionable due to a neck strain. However, the second-year pro will come off the bench against Boston due to the return of Donovan Mitchell (groin) from a four-game absence.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson
