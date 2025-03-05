Jaylon Tyson News: Playing in G League on Wednesday
The Cavaliers assigned Tyson to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Wednesday.
Tyson will suit up for the Charge in Wednesday's game against the Osceola Magic before presumably rejoining the Cavaliers ahead of their game later that day versus the Heat. The rookie hasn't been included in the rotation lately, appearing in just two of the Cavaliers' last five games and playing 10 minutes in total.
