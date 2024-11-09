Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson News: Plays at tail end of blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Tyson (hip) played the final 3:26 of Friday's 136-117 win over the Warriors, missing both of his field-goal attempts and committing a turnover during his time on the court.

The rookie first-round pick made his first appearance for the Cavaliers since missing the team's first three games of the month due to a hip injury. Tyson remains firmly outside of head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation and could be a candidate to head to the G League's Cleveland Charge if playing time remains hard to come by at the NBA level.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now