Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson News: Plays garbage time of loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 7:55am

Tyson played the final 2:44 of Sunday's 108-93 loss to the Pacers, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one assist in three minutes.

After being recalled from the G League's Cleveland Charge earlier in the day, Tyson was called upon off the bench Sunday, though he wasn't a part of the rotation while the game was competitive. The Cavaliers will likely have to be without multiple wing players in a given game in order for Tyson to receive meaningful playing time.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now