Jaylon Tyson News: Plays garbage time of loss

Tyson played the final 2:44 of Sunday's 108-93 loss to the Pacers, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one assist in three minutes.

After being recalled from the G League's Cleveland Charge earlier in the day, Tyson was called upon off the bench Sunday, though he wasn't a part of the rotation while the game was competitive. The Cavaliers will likely have to be without multiple wing players in a given game in order for Tyson to receive meaningful playing time.