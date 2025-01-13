Jaylon Tyson News: Plays garbage time of loss
Tyson played the final 2:44 of Sunday's 108-93 loss to the Pacers, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one assist in three minutes.
After being recalled from the G League's Cleveland Charge earlier in the day, Tyson was called upon off the bench Sunday, though he wasn't a part of the rotation while the game was competitive. The Cavaliers will likely have to be without multiple wing players in a given game in order for Tyson to receive meaningful playing time.
