Jaylon Tyson News: Posts multiple career highs

Tyson closed with 31 points (12-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 46 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 double-overtime loss to the Pacers.

Tyson made his third start of the season Sunday with the Cavaliers resting their top rotational players. Tyson has been used sparingly by the Cavaliers this season, with an average of 9.6 minutes across 47 appearances. Still, he made the most of his extended run Sunday with multiple career highs. Tyson is unlikely to crack the playoff rotation for Cleveland, however.