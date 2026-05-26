Jaylon Tyson News: Quiet effort in Game 4

Tyson contributed two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Monday's 130-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyson had a very quiet postseason for the Cavaliers, but his performance in the regular season turned some heads. Across 66 contests, he averaged 26.9 minutes per game with 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 three-pointers on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 44.6 percent from beyond the arc.