Jaylon Tyson News: Rejoins parent club
The Cavaliers recalled Tyson from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Sunday.
Tyson is back with the Cavaliers after he made his third G League appearance of the season Saturday, when he played 32 minutes in the Charge's 116-94 win over the Wisconsin Herd while finishing with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block. He'll likely be available for the Cavaliers' next game Monday in Brooklyn but may not be featured in the rotation.
