Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson News: Reverts back to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Tyson will come off the bench in Thursday's game against Atlanta.

The 22-year-old got the spot start for Darius Garland (rest) in Wednesday's win over Miami, during which Tyson posted four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes. The swingman has averaged 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.0 minutes per game over his last five outings off the bench.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
