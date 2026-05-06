Jaylon Tyson News: Scoreless in 18 minutes

Tyson provided zero points (0-1 FG), five rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Pistons in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tyson failed to score for the first time this postseason, continuing to play a limited role off the bench for the Cavaliers. Through eight appearances, he has scored double digits only once, that being a 13-point performance in Game 3 against the Raptors. Despite averaging 25.7 minutes throughout the regular season, a shortened rotation has meant Tyson's role has regressed, typically playing minutes in the mid-to-high teens.