Jaylon Tyson News: Scoreless in 18 minutes
Tyson provided zero points (0-1 FG), five rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Pistons in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Tyson failed to score for the first time this postseason, continuing to play a limited role off the bench for the Cavaliers. Through eight appearances, he has scored double digits only once, that being a 13-point performance in Game 3 against the Raptors. Despite averaging 25.7 minutes throughout the regular season, a shortened rotation has meant Tyson's role has regressed, typically playing minutes in the mid-to-high teens.
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