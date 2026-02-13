Jaylon Tyson News: Scores 10 in Rising Stars loss

Tyson supplied 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 11 minutes in Team T-Mac's 41-36 Rising Stars loss to Team Vince on Friday.

The second-year forward led his squad with an efficient 10 points, though Team T-Mac was unable to make the championship game as VJ Edgecombe dropped 17 points for Team Vince. After playing a limited role in his rookie campaign, Tyson has had a breakout season for Cleveland thus far, averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.8 minutes per tilt across 50 regular-season outings (35 starts) in 2025-26.