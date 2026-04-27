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Jaylon Tyson News: Sees 21 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Tyson amassed nine points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Cavaliers used a total of 10 players Sunday with Tyson tying Max Strus for the largest workload for the reserves. Tyson has had some struggles in this series with averages of 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.5 steals in 15.5 minutes per contest while shooting 39.1 percent from the field.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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