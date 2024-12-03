Fantasy Basketball
Jaylon Tyson News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 8:42am

The Cavaliers assigned Tyson to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Tuesday.

The No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Tyson hasn't seen many reps with the Cavaliers, averaging 8.7 minutes across 11 appearances on the season. He'll likely play for the Charge in Tuesday's game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce before rejoining the Cavaliers later in the day ahead of their matchup with the Wizards.

Cleveland Cavaliers
