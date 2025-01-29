Fantasy Basketball
Jaylon Tyson News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Tyson will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tyson will make a second straight start for the Cavaliers on Wednesday, with Darius Garland (rest) missing this game in Miami. The 21-year-old rookie has started only one other game for Cleveland during the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a blowout win against the Pelicans on Nov. 20.

