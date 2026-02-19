Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson News: Shifting to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Tyson will come off the bench Thursday night against the Nets, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Tyson will be utilized off the bench for the first since since Jan. 12. He's averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in his last four appearances as a reserve.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More
