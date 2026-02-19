Jaylon Tyson News: Shifting to bench
Tyson will come off the bench Thursday night against the Nets, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Tyson will be utilized off the bench for the first since since Jan. 12. He's averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in his last four appearances as a reserve.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 910 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 910 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 910 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More