Jaylon Tyson News: Sits out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Tyson (rest) didn't play in Wednesday's 94-86 Summer League loss to the Kings.

Tyson doesn't appear to be dealing with an injury, as it's possible that the Cavaliers are simply monitoring his workload. Although the 2024 first-rounder hasn't officially been shut down for the rest of the Summer League, it wouldn't be shocking if Tyson didn't suit up again for maintenance purposes.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
