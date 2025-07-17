Jaylon Tyson News: Sits out Wednesday
Tyson (rest) didn't play in Wednesday's 94-86 Summer League loss to the Kings.
Tyson doesn't appear to be dealing with an injury, as it's possible that the Cavaliers are simply monitoring his workload. Although the 2024 first-rounder hasn't officially been shut down for the rest of the Summer League, it wouldn't be shocking if Tyson didn't suit up again for maintenance purposes.
