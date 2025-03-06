Jaylon Tyson News: Solid outing in G League

Tyson recorded 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 149-144 loss to the Osceola Magic. Following the game, the Cavaliers recalled Tyson from the G League's Cleveland Charge.

Despite logging a team-high 21 minutes, Tyson fouled out in Tuesday's loss and coughed up six turnovers. However, the rookie guard forward will now head back to the NBA after a brief stint in the G League.