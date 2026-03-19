Jaylon Tyson News: Starting Thursday
Tyson is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Bulls.
Tyson is getting a spot-start with Donovan Mitchell (eye) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by James Harden, Sam Merrill, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley. As a starter this season, Tyson has posted averages of 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 triples per contest.
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