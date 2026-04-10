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Jaylon Tyson News: Strong two-way effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Tyson amassed 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 124-102 loss to the Hawks.

Tyson returned to action after missing 10 games due to a toe injury, sliding straight into the starting lineup. With Cleveland opting to rest a number of players, Tyson was afforded a larger role than usual. Although he will play a consistent role for the Cavaliers during the upcoming playoffs, his playing time will likely be limited to minutes in the teens.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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