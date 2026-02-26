Jaylon Tyson News: Takes advantage of start
Tyson registered 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 loss to Milwaukee.
Tyson moved back into the starting lineup Wednesday with both James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin) out of commission. Tyson responded to this move nicely by securing his first double-double since Jan. 19, despite not having his best shooting night. The Cal product has proven to be productive when given the chance but has struggled to find consistent opportunities now that the offense heavily revolves around Harden and Mitchell.
