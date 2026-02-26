Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson News: Takes advantage of start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Tyson registered 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 loss to Milwaukee.

Tyson moved back into the starting lineup Wednesday with both James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin) out of commission. Tyson responded to this move nicely by securing his first double-double since Jan. 19, despite not having his best shooting night. The Cal product has proven to be productive when given the chance but has struggled to find consistent opportunities now that the offense heavily revolves around Harden and Mitchell.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago