Jaylon Tyson News: Team-high 22 points in win
Tyson had 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons.
With Donovan Mitchell missing a fourth consecutive game due to a groin injury, Tyson stepped up with a team-high 22 points while connecting on five triples, his most in a game since Jan. 16 against the 76ers (seven). The second-year pro has done an admirable job in stepping into a larger role following his rookie season, he averaged just 9.6 minutes per game while serving in a bench role. Tyson has averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.5 minutes per game over his last five outings.
