Jayson Kent News: Lands two-way deal with Portland

The Trail Blazers signed Kent to a two-way contract Tuesday, per Michael Scotto of USA Today.

Kent has been playing for Portland's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, and now he's a candidate to shuffle back and forth from the NBA club on occasion. The undrafted rookie is averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 29.8 minutes per game across 25 G League regular-season contests, shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.