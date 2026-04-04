Jayson Kent News: Time in G League ends

Kent posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes Friday in the Rip City Remix's 107-95 loss to the Stockton Kings in the Western Conference Semifinals of the G League playoffs.

With Friday's contest being an elimination game for Rip City, Kent should rejoin the Trail Blazers ahead of their next contest Monday in Denver and will be eligible to play for the remainder of the regular season. Since signing his two-year, two-way deal with Portland just over a month ago, Kent has appeared in three games for the Trail Blazers and has averaged 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.7 minutes.