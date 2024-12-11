Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum Injury: Added to injury report

RotoWire Staff

December 11, 2024

Tatum is questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit due to right patella tendinopathy.

Tatum has been featured on the injury report throughout the past week due to ongoing knee inflammation, and he's at risk of missing his second contest of the season due to the issue. The only other members of Boston's key rotation dealing with injuries are Al Horford (toe) and Sam Houser (adductor).

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
