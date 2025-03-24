Jayson Tatum Injury: Doesn't return Monday

Tatum didn't return to Monday's game against the Kings after suffering a left ankle sprain. He recorded 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes prior to exiting.

Tatum was able to remain in the game to shoot his free throw after Domantas Sabonis was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul that inadvertently caused Tatum's ankle injury, but he limped to the locker room almost immediately after. The team later put out an update listing him as doubtful to return, so it was no real surprise that he didn't check back in, especially given a comfortable Boston lead throughout the fourth quarter. While Tatum wasn't made available to the media after the matchup, it was reported that he was in good spirits at his locker wearing sneakers on both feet, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, which is typically a good sign following an ankle injury. The star forward can be considered day-to-day until the team has time evaluate Tatum's ankle further.