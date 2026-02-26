Jayson Tatum Injury: Fully participating in scrimmages

Tatum (Achilles) has recently been a "full go in 5-on-5 scrimmages with the Celtics," Shams Charania reported Wednesday on ESPN's "NBA Countdown."

Tatum has seemingly reached the final checkpoint in his recovery from May 12 surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon. At this point, Charania notes that the star forward's main focus will be putting together "a number of practices and scrimmages" to rebuild his conditioning and increase the strength of his calves. Though Tatum has been non-committal about playing this season, all signs point to the 27-year-old suiting up at some point in March once he stacks up more on-court sessions and feels confident in the integrity of his right leg. The 38-20 Celtics have already been able to keep themselves near the top of the Eastern Conference standings amid Tatum's ongoing absence, but the late-season addition of the six-time All-Star would surely boost the club's odds of making a deep playoff run.