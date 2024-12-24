Jayson Tatum Injury: Iffy for Christmas Day
Tatum (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Tatum was a late scratch Monday due to a non-COVID illness and is at risk of missing Boston's matchup against Philadelphia. Al Horford drew the start Monday and played 35 minutes while Luke Kornet saw an uptick in minutes off the bench. Both players would see expanded roles again Wednesday if Tatum can't play.
