Jayson Tatum Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Tatum is questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to right patella tendinopathy, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

After dropping 40 points in Saturday's win over the Knicks, Tatum finds himself on the injury report. Jaylen Brown (knee) is also questionable, while Jrue Holiday (shoulder) has already been ruled out. However, Boston will have Kristaps Porzingis (illness) back in action after a one-game absence.

