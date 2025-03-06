Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Tatum is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum is in danger of missing his second straight contest Thursday due to a right shoulder impingement. With Jaylen Brown (knee) and Al Horford (toe) already ruled out, Sam Hauser (ankle), Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson could receive increased playing time.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now