Jayson Tatum Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Tatum is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Tatum is in danger of missing his second straight contest Thursday due to a right shoulder impingement. With Jaylen Brown (knee) and Al Horford (toe) already ruled out, Sam Hauser (ankle), Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson could receive increased playing time.
