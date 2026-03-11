Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Tatum (Achilles) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Tatum just got back from last year's Achilles rupture last week, so the Celtics are monitoring his workload. If the teams opts to hold the superstar forward out of action, names like Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser and Hugo Gonzalez would each have an opportunity to step up for Boston.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
