Jayson Tatum Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Tatum (Achilles) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
Tatum just got back from last year's Achilles rupture last week, so the Celtics are monitoring his workload. If the teams opts to hold the superstar forward out of action, names like Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser and Hugo Gonzalez would each have an opportunity to step up for Boston.
