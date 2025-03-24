Jayson Tatum Injury: Leaves for locker room Monday

Tatum exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left ankle injury during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Kings, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

The superstar came down on an opposing player's foot, and he appeared to be in a significant amount of pain while staying on the floor for an extended period. Tatum was able to stay in and shoot his free throws before heading to the locker room, and he was able to walk to the back without any assistance. If the 27-year-old forward is unable to return, Luke Kornet and Baylor Scheierman are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.