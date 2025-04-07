Jayson Tatum Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Tatum (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle. If the superstar is unable to suit up against New York, Torrey Craig, Sam Hauser and Xavier Tillman are all candidates to absorb extra minutes, especially with Al Horford (knee) being sidelined as well. Tatum has averaged 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists across 33.4 minutes per game in his last five outings.