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Jayson Tatum Injury: Questionable versus Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 2:01pm

Tatum (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Charlotte, according to Justin Turpin of WEEI.com.

Tatum had a big night in Friday's 109-102 win over Atlanta. However, with the Celtics facing back-to-back outings, there's a good chance Tatum won't be available Sunday for maintenance purposes. With Jaylen Brown (Achilles) and Derrick White (knee) also questionable, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman may be tasked with taking on the bulk of the duties on the scoring end.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
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