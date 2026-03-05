Jayson Tatum Injury: Season debut expected Friday

Tatum (Achilles) is listed questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, with Shams Charania of ESPN relaying that the forward is expected to make his season debut.

Per Charania, Tatum "has been described as ready to go" less than 10 months after undergoing surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon, and the six-time All-Star appears likely to debut Friday at home versus Boston if he makes it through shootaround without issue. Tatum, who has been a full participant in 5-on-5 scrimmages for more than a week, is likely to face a significant minutes restriction if he plays Friday. Expect the Celtics to manage Tatum's playing time carefully for the remainder of the regular season with the hope that he's capable of handling something closer to full workload by the time the postseason gets underway.