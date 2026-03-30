Jayson Tatum Injury: Sitting out Monday
Tatum (Achilles) is out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
After finishing Sunday's 114-99 victory over the Hornets with 32 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block over 31 minutes, Tatum will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set as expected. His absence could open more minutes for guys like Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzales and Jordan Walsh.
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