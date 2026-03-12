Jayson Tatum Injury: Sitting out Thursday
Tatum (Achilles) is out for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Tatum will get a maintenance day against the Thunder after appearing in Boston's last three games. With this news, Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser and Hugo Gonzalez will have a chance to be more involved for Boston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 66 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)6 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 66 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More