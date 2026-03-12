Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 12:19pm

Tatum (Achilles) is out for Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Tatum will get a maintenance day against the Thunder after appearing in Boston's last three games. With this news, Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser and Hugo Gonzalez will have a chance to be more involved for Boston.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
