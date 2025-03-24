Jayson Tatum Injury: Sprains ankle, doesn't return

Tatum didn't return to Monday's game against the Kings after suffering a left ankle sprain in the third quarter, finishing with 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes.

Tatum was able to remain in the game to shoot his free throw after Domantas Sabonis was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul that inadvertently caused Tatum's ankle injury. After the free-throw attempt, Tatum limped to the locker room before the team listed him as doubtful to return due the ankle injury. While Tatum wasn't made available to speak to the media after the game, he appeared to be in good spirits at his locker and was spotted wearing sneakers on both feet, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, which is typically a good sign following an ankle injury. The star forward can be considered day-to-day until the team has time evaluate Tatum's ankle further.