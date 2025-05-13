Jayson Tatum Injury: Undergoes surgery for Achilles tear

Tatum will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Celtics will be without Tatum for the rest of these NBA playoffs, and it's a strong possibility he misses all of next season as well. The superstar forward went down with the injury during Game 4 against the Knicks, with the team fearing the worst. The defending NBA champions will have to press on without their best player while facing a 3-1 series deficit heading into Game 5.