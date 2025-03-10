Jayson Tatum Injury: Won't play Monday

Tatum (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Utah, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Tatum will miss his second outing over the club's last four due to lingering right knee tendinopathy. The superstar's next chance to feature will come Wednesday against the Thunder. Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh, Neemias Queta and Torrey Craig could all see a bump in minutes due to Tatum, Al Horford (toe) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) being sidelined.