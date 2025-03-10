Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Tatum (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Utah, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Tatum will miss his second outing over the club's last four due to lingering right knee tendinopathy. The superstar's next chance to feature will come Wednesday against the Thunder. Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh, Neemias Queta and Torrey Craig could all see a bump in minutes due to Tatum, Al Horford (toe) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) being sidelined.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
