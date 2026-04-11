Jayson Tatum Injury: Won't play versus Orlando
Tatum (Achilles) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Tatum will miss a second consecutive contest. However, with the Celtics locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, the team is getting ready for the postseason, likely meaning the entire starting lineup won't be available. Without Tatum on the floor, Jordan Walsh, who has started in Boston's last two games, is expected to remain with the first five.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 92 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 92 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More