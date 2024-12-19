Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: 31 points not enough in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Tatum registered 31 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 loss to the Bulls.

Tatum's team-high 31 points were not enough as the Celtics fell in Thursday's upset loss, but it was his 12th game with 30 points already this season. Over his last 13 games, Tatum is averaging a robust 27.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.5 three-pointers per contest. The 26-year-old superstar forward will get another favorable matchup in Saturday's meeting with these same Bulls, who rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed per game (121.4).

