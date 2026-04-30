Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Adds 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Tatum provided 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 106-93 loss to Philadelphia in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tatum put together his second straight double-double but posted his worst offensive showing so far this series. There was some concern about Tatum's health after he briefly went to the locker room in the second half, but head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed after the game that the forward went back to stretch and get treatment, and that he'll be fine for Game 7, per Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
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