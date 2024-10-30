Jayson Tatum News: Attempts 18 threes vs. Indiana

Tatum finished Wednesday's 135-132 overtime loss to the Pacers with 37 points (10-25 FG, 5-18 3Pt, 12-15 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals over 43 minutes.

Tatum scored 37 points Wednesday for the third time this year, though it came at a high volume with some help from the charity stripe. Tatum opened the 2024-25 regular season shooting 48.6 percent from deep over the first three games, but over his last two outings he's gone 6-for-26 from beyond the arc. Still, Tatum is the key that unlocks the Celtics' offense, and he will continue to have high-volume nights as he shows off his smoother jump shot. The 4-1 Celtics will look to start a new win streak Friday against the Hornets.