Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Available for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Tatum (Achilles) is available for Wednesday against Miami, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

As expected, Tatum has the green light to return after getting a maintenance day against the Hawks on Monday. He's averaging 25.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists over his last three outings.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
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