Jayson Tatum News: Available versus Charlotte
Tatum (Achilles) is available for Sunday's game against Charlotte, according to Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site.
Tatum popped up on the injury report due to Achilles management purposes, and considering the Celtics play again Monday in Atlanta, it's possible he may sit out that contest. The 28-year-old was highly productive in Friday's 109-102 win over the Hawks, finishing with a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double that also included five assists.
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